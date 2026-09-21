Manchester United face double injury blow, following Fulham draw

Michael Carrick has two more issues to deal with

Manchester United have been dealt two injury blows, as an extended international break rolls around.

The Red Devils have endured a tough start to the season already, picking up just five points from their opening five Premier League games, with Michael Carrick under early pressure in the manager's hot seat.

It's clear that Manchester United are yet to click into gear following another disappointing result away at Fulham over the weekend – but has Carrick's job just gotten a little more difficult?

Two Manchester United stars have injuries

Thomas Tuchel has seen five players drop out of his squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

England have announced that five players have all withdrawn from Thomas Tuchel's squad for the September Nations League fixtures – including two United players.

One of which – Kobbie Mainoo – will be particularly disappointed, given Tuchel's comments earlier this month about the midfielder getting game time in the upcoming Three Lions clashes.

Kobbie Mainoo has pulled out of the England squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mainoo was the only player called up to the 2026 World Cup from Old Trafford after an impressive second half of the season, yet didn't actually get a minute at the competition – but Tuchel recently claimed that he would rectify that this month.

“I expect him to be on the pitch,” the German said upon calling up the youngster, adding, “He didn't put a foot wrong in the World Cup: he was class in behaviour and on the training pitch.”

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The only other United-associated player in North America was Marcus Rashford, following his loan spell at Barcelona last season – and the forward has also pulled out from England's squad this month.

The 28-year-old has been reintegrated into Carrick's set-up at the start of this season after 18 months on loan, stepping into the starting line-up at Craven Cottage at the weekend when Benjamin Sesko failed to make the bench.

The Slovenian forward was one of a number of absences, which included Matthijs De Ligt and Amad Diallo.

Marcus Rashford won't be in international action this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that the latter two are aiming to return for the Premier League's resumption next month, with Mainoo and Rashford both most likely withdrawn from international duty as precautions.

Tino Livramento, Cole Palmer, and Declan Rice have also been ruled of the Three Lions' forthcoming Nations League fixtures, with James Garner and Morgan Gibbs-White subsequently been called up as replacements.

United take on Tottenham Hotspur when Premier League action returns in October.