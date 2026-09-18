Thomas Tuchel's England squad in full: Three Lions boss makes several bold selection calls

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Thomas Tuchel has made sweeping changes to his latest England squad

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 10: Thomas Tuchel, Manager of England, looks on during an England training session at the Inter Miami CF Training Facility one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Norway and England on July 10, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)
Thomas Tuchel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel has unveiled his England squad for the upcoming men's senior fixtures against Spain, Czechia, and Croatia.

The newly assembled group signals a fresh chapter for the Three Lions as they look to bounce back from their World Cup semi-final exit in North America over the summer.

Tuchel has made several notable adjustments to his squad to kickstart the new campaign, blending established veterans with exciting young prospects.

England squad for Nations League matches in September and October

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 11: Ollie Watkins of England looks on ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final match between Norway and England at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States, on July 11, 2026. (Photo by Jose Hernandez/Anadolu via Getty Images)

No place for Ollie Watkins or Ivan Toney, both of whom made the World Cup squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

The most prominent talking point is the return of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The versatile defender has been recalled after being left out of the World Cup squad.

Tuchel is also set to hand greater opportunity to the England youth, handing call-ups to rising stars like Rio Ngumoha and Myles Lewis-Skelly, alongside defender Jarell Quansah. Meanwhile, Jason Steele joins James Trafford and Jordan Pickford make up the goalkeeping union.

Dan Burn of England poses for a photo at St George&#039;s Park on March 17, 2025 in Burton upon Trent, England.

Dan Burn misses out, too (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here is Tuchel’s England squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion), James Trafford (Leeds United)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Trevoh Chalobah (Como 1907); Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United); Ezri Konsa (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid); Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Alex Scott (Bournemouth)

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Anthony Gordon (Barcelona), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool); Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Morgan Rogers (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Joe Donnohue
Joe Donnohue
Senior Digital Writer

Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.

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