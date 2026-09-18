Thomas Tuchel's England squad in full: Three Lions boss makes several bold selection calls

Thomas Tuchel has unveiled his England squad for the upcoming men's senior fixtures against Spain, Czechia, and Croatia.

The newly assembled group signals a fresh chapter for the Three Lions as they look to bounce back from their World Cup semi-final exit in North America over the summer.

Tuchel has made several notable adjustments to his squad to kickstart the new campaign, blending established veterans with exciting young prospects.

England squad for Nations League matches in September and October

No place for Ollie Watkins or Ivan Toney, both of whom made the World Cup squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

The most prominent talking point is the return of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The versatile defender has been recalled after being left out of the World Cup squad.

Tuchel is also set to hand greater opportunity to the England youth, handing call-ups to rising stars like Rio Ngumoha and Myles Lewis-Skelly, alongside defender Jarell Quansah. Meanwhile, Jason Steele joins James Trafford and Jordan Pickford make up the goalkeeping union.

Dan Burn misses out, too (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here is Tuchel’s England squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion), James Trafford (Leeds United)

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Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Trevoh Chalobah (Como 1907); Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United); Ezri Konsa (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid); Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Alex Scott (Bournemouth)

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Anthony Gordon (Barcelona), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool); Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Morgan Rogers (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)