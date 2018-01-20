BREAKING NEWS: Dortmund confirm Arsenal bid for Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be heading to Arsenal after Borussia Dortmund confirmed a bid has been received.
Arsenal have made an official bid to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has confirmed.
After sitting out last weekend's stalemate against Wolfsburg for disciplinary reasons, Aubameyang did not travel with Dortmund for Friday's 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin.
The striker has been linked with Arsenal as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who appears set to join Manchester United in a deal that could see Henrikh Mkhitaryan move the other way.
And Arsenal have now stepped up their interest, with an offer for Aubameyang reported to be worth €50million.
"I can confirm that there has been a first request from Arsenal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and we are not commenting on the sums that have been mentioned," Watzke was quoted as saying by Ruhr Nachrichten.
