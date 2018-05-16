BREAKING NEWS: Everton dismiss ex-England boss Allardyce

Everton have parted company with Sam Allardyce despite the former England manager having another year left to run on his contract at Goodison Park.

Allardyce was appointed as successor to Ronald Koeman on and 18-month deal last November, with an immediate brief of guiding Everton away from relegation danger.

That was accomplished soon enough, but a significant section of the Merseyside club's fanbase have become disgruntled with a perceived negative style of football under the 63-year-old former England boss.

Despite leading Everton to an eighth-place finish, Allardyce's widely anticipated departure was confirmed on Wednesday.