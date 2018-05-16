BREAKING NEWS: Hasenhuttl leaves RB Leipzig
Ralph Hasenhuttl has walked out of RB Leipzig after two seasons in charge.
Ralph Hasenhuttl has left RB Leipzig by mutual consent, the club confirmed on Wednesday.
The 50-year-old Austrian secured a sixth-placed finish in the Bundesliga this season but was reportedly unhappy with the hierarchy's refusal to offer him a contract extension beyond the end of next term.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.