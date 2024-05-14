Arsenal leading the queue to sign elite midfield talent: report

Arsenal are busy plotting their preferred reinforcements for next season, but they face serious competition for one of Europe’s most exciting youngsters.

The Gunners are set for a nerve-wracking final day of the Premier League season; they sit top of the table for now, but need Tottenham or West Ham to take points off Manchester City if they are to claim their first title for 20 years.

It has been another impressive campaign from Mikel Arteta’s men, but the Londoners have wasted no time in putting plans in place for another title push in 2024/25.

Arsenal are still in the hunt for the title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reports in Spain tell of Arsenal’s interest in Netherlands international Xavi Simons, who is on loan at RB Leipzig from PSG this season.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has caught the eye of some of Europe’s biggest clubs after registering 9 goals and 15 assists in all competitions for the German side.

According to Sport, PSG will listen to offers for Simons and Arsenal and Bayern Munich are among the clubs who could afford to meet their €60 million (£52m) demands.

However, Simons is also wanted by Barcelona, his former club where he came through the La Masia youth ranks, and a move to Camp Nou is his preferred destination.

That could be complicated, though; Barca want to bring Simons in on loan because they are prioritising investing in a defensive midfielder and a winger, but PSG and the player are both against the idea.

Simons' former club Barcelona want to bring him back (Image credit: Alamy)

Leipzig have already made an offer to try and keep their young star, but a permanent move to Germany appears unlikely.

Simons himself is said to want his next move to be a permanent one, while his future is expected to be decided by the end of the month.

The Dutchman, valued at £69m by Transfermarkt, was the joint-top scorer in the Eredivisie last season with PSV and has continued that fine form in Leipzig this year.

