Arsenal leading the queue to sign elite midfield talent: report

By
published

Arsenal are still in the hunt for the title - but looking to add elite quality to their squad

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during a training session at NAS Sports Complex on January 16, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are busy plotting their preferred reinforcements for next season, but they face serious competition for one of Europe’s most exciting youngsters.

The Gunners are set for a nerve-wracking final day of the Premier League season; they sit top of the table for now, but need Tottenham or West Ham to take points off Manchester City if they are to claim their first title for 20 years.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Mackenzie

Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio. 