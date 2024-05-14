Liverpool preparing to trigger £85million release clause for Premier League star: report

Liverpool are said to be keen on triggering a £85 million release clause for one Premier League gem.

The Reds are preparing for life after Jurgen Klopp with the German having already announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the season.

With their still relatively uncertainity around the future of several first-team players, Liverpool are thought to be in the market for a new forward and a centre-back.

According to sources in Ghana, Mohamed Kudus could become a Liverpool player this summer should the Merseysiders wish to trigger his release clause.

Valued by the Hammers at £85million, the 23-year-old has scored seven goals and registered seven assists in the Premier League since his move from Ajax.

Incoming Liverpool boss Arne Slot is thought to be a huge admirer of Kudus after seeing him in action during his time in the Netherlands.

Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring activities in London as they eye the Ghanian international as a potential replacement for the departing Kylian Mbappe.

West Ham midfielder Mohamed Kudus. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ex-Ajax star signed a five-year deal at West Ham back in August 2023 and West Ham is said to be reluctant in allowing him to leave the club.

Given his influence has helped David Moyes' side shoot up the table in the second half of the season, the Scot is himself set to end his five-year stay at the London Stadium this summer and that could therefore change the landscape regarding his future.

"Mo has started great for us," began the 61-year-old when reflecting on Kudus' influence.

"He’s had an impact with his goals and assists, and I think his all-round play has been good. It will also improve as he gets more used to the Premier League and the intensity of the games. I’ve been hugely impressed how well he’s done.

He’s probably started better than I would have anticipated. We eased him in during the first couple of games but since then we’ve found that he was scoring or making goals for us. Now he's starting and doing much of the same, and we hope that continues.

