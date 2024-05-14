Liverpool preparing to trigger £85million release clause for Premier League star: report

By
published

Liverpool are thought to be keen on recruiting the Premier League star once Jurgen Klopp departs

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are said to be keen on triggering a £85 million release clause for one Premier League gem.

The Reds are preparing for life after Jurgen Klopp with the German having already announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the season.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.