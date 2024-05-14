Manchester City targeting Everton goalkeeper in intriguing move, with Ederson's backup looking to leave: report
Manchester City are looking to replace Stefan Ortega this summer - which has led them to Everton
Manchester City are to launch a move for an Everton goalkeeper this summer.
That's according to one report, which says that the Citizens are reading a move, with their keeper situation in potential flux when the season ends. Ederson's backup, Stefan Ortega, is believed to be set to leave the Etihad Stadium after two years at the club.
According to the Daily Mail, the goalkeeper has recently bought a house in Hamburg, while Bild in his native Germany claims there has been no progress over extending his deal beyond 2025 – meaning this is Manchester City's last summer to cash in.
Journalist Alan Nixon claims via City Xtra that City are “ready to move” for Everton teenager Douglas Lukjanciks.
The deal would be a massive coup for the Toffees, who are struggling financially at current, with the Champions said to be willing to pay up to £10 million – a lot of money for a player who's just 16.
The move would also help to secure the No.1 spot in the future at City, with the likes of Arijanet Muric and Gavin Bazunu both coming through the system during Ederson's time as goalkeeper.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, this could see Lukjanciks loaned out or used in the youth team before he plays backup to Ortega. City may feel he's ready for senior football – but it is unlikely, especially given that Pep Guardiola places a lot of emphasis on rotating his keepers for cup matches.
Scott Carson, now 38, remains third choice at the club.
