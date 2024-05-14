Team of the week: Champions League chasing Aston Villa forward Jhon Durán leads the line after his two goals... find out who else makes the side
After another action-packed weekend in the Premier League, BetMGM has compiled a team of the week according to advanced statistical data exclusively for FourFourTwo.
Goalkeeper: Dean Henderson, Crystal Palace
Henderson was in inspired form on Saturday as Oliver Glasner’s men continued their impressive run of results with a 3-1 win over Wolves at Molineux. The English goalkeeper made seven shots in total as the Eagles leapfrogged Gary O’Neil’s Wolves into 12th position in the table.
Defender: Vladimír Coufal, West Ham
West Ham rounded off their home campaign under David Moyes with a comeback victory over Luton Town on Saturday. Coufal was integral to his side’s second-half performance, completing 91% of his passes while also making seven recoveries.
Defender: Jarell Quansah, Liverpool
Liverpool’s young centre-back has had a stellar breakout season for the Reds and he notched his first Premier League goal during their thrilling 3-3 draw with Aston Villa on Monday evening. His brilliant header into the top corner made it 3-1 before Villa’s late fightback meant the points were shared.
Defender: Micky Van de Ven, Tottenham
The Dutch centre-back has had a mightily impressive debut season for Ange Postecoglou’s men and he netted a vital late winner against Burnley as Tottenham kept their slim Champions League qualification hopes alive. He completed 46 of the 49 passes he attempted and was equally impressive defensively, with seven recoveries and three clearances.
Defender: Joško Gvardiol, Manchester City
Gvardiol has popped up with some crucial goals in recent weeks and he continued that form on Saturday with a brace against Fulham at Craven Cottage. He opened the scoring by calmly slotting into the bottom corner before notching his second of the afternoon with a finish at the back post. As City travel to Tottenham on Tuesday evening, they are odds-on (7/20) to win a record-breaking fourth consecutive title.
Midfielder: Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest
Despite coming out on the losing side against Chelsea, Forest have all but confirmed their Premier League survival barring a final-day miracle. Morgan Gibbs-White’s form has been integral to his side’s successful bid to avoid the drop and he continued his fine run with two assists on Saturday as he took his tally to 10 for the season.
Midfielder: Eberechi Eze, Crystal Palace
After a troubled season with injury, Eberechi Eze has looked back to his best in recent weeks. He continued his impressive goalscoring form as he rounded the goalkeeper before slotting home his side’s third of the afternoon. He was his usual creative self in midfield in generating two chances for his team-mates and Palace fans will be hoping they can keep hold of him next season.
Midfielder: Bernardo Silva, Manchester City
The Portuguese midfielder put in his usual classy performance as City tightened their grip on the Premier League title. He provided two assists against Fulham, setting up Phil Foden for his side’s second of the afternoon before bending in a pinpoint cross for Josko Gvardiol to poke home.
Forward: Jhon Durán, Aston Villa
Durán’s brilliant brace from the bench helped earn his side a vital point as Aston Villa aim to qualify for the Champions League for the first time. His clinical finish into the bottom corner drew the home side level before the ball ricocheted off his thigh to level the scoring and spark jubilant scenes in the Holte End. Ahead of Tottenham’s match against Manchester City on Tuesday evening, Villa are huge favourites to qualify for the Champions League (1/25).
Forward: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton
After a difficult season for the Toffees, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has shown some signs of his best form towards the latter end of the season. He was a handful throughout Everton’s 1-0 win over already relegated Sheffield United, creating two chances and providing the assist for Abdoulaye Doucouré’s winner.
Forward: Son Heung-min, Tottenham
Tottenham’s talisman was a constant threat during their 2-1 win over Burnley. He had four shots in total and created five chances for his team-mates as Spurs ended their four-match losing streak. With 17 goals in 33 games this campaign, Son has returned to his best form this season.
The team is based on the following metrics:
xG: Expected goals. A metric used to measure the quality of a shot based on variables such as shot angle, distance, type of assist and type of shot
G: Goals. The number of actual goals scored
xT: Expected threat. A metric used to measure ball progression, in particular the impact of a player’s dribbles and carries in taking a team into ‘dangerous' areas
xD: Expected defence. Used to measure how much ’threat’ a player prevented with their defensive actions
xA: Expected assists. Used to measure the pass before the shot where the pass is assigned xG value of that shot. Takes into account various factors such as type and length of pass as well as its end-point
