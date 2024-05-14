Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp reveals what he's happy with, going into his final-ever game

It was meant to be a Champions League party in Birmingham on Monday night, whilst Liverpool’s travelling supporters were hoping to give Jurgen Klopp the send-off he truly deserves. Both teams can be pleased with their contribution to an open contest but will need to exert greater control if they are to continue their respective progress next season.

Film star Tom Hanks was amongst those in attendance, and he will certainly have enjoyed the entertainment even if the game didn’t exactly follow a script. Liverpool led 3-1 until the 85th minute, but Jurgen Klopp was more than pleased with his side’s overall approach.

“I don’t think it was frustrating today. Maybe I should, but I don’t. I’m happy,” admitted the German boss in his post-match press conference.

Aston Villa's Colombian star Jhon Duran (L) celebrates scoring his side's third goal (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We have all seen these kinds of games before. We have all seen games where one team is playing for absolutely everything trying to qualify for the Champions League, which for Aston Villa probably means everything. And one team is already fixed in the position that they are.

“The challenge we had today was to show character and attitude. We showed a sensational attitude.”

Emiliano Martinez’s early howler gifted the Reds the lead almost immediately. It was the fifth game in a row between the two teams at Villa Park which had seen a goal inside the opening five minutes.

Midfielder Youri Tielemens made it 1-1 before Cody Gakpo and a header from Jarell Quansah put Liverpool into a commanding position. The two sides created numerous chances throughout the encounter, which included Diego Carlos sliding past a Leon Bailey ball across the box and Mohamed Salah somehow missing the target from a few yards out.

“We got a little bit tired and then the organisation became a bit loose. They created too much and that was the moment that you can change.”

(Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool made four substitutions with 15 minutes remaining, but it was Villa replacement Jhon Duran that made the most significant offering. Alexis McCallister’s turn just outside his own area saw him lose the ball and Duran’s well struck shot gave the home support hope.

Then, Moussa Diaby’s poke through took a wicked deflection off the Colombian to put the game level. The striker can appear raw at times, but like his fellow South American on the opposite team Darwin Nunez, it’s in moments of chaos when he thrives.

Emotions were high for the two managers with Unai Emery extremely animated after Duran’s equaliser and Klopp applauding the away fans at the final whistle.

“I’m obviously more professional than I thought,” joked Klopp. “I didn’t think for a second that it’s my last away game. I had no movie going through my head.

“I appreciate so much what these boys and girls are doing. The away fans have always been absolutely insane.”

