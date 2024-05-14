Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp reveals what he's happy with, going into his final-ever game

Liverpool's 3-3 draw at Villa Park means that Tottenham need to win against Manchester City tonight to deny Villa fourth spot

It was meant to be a Champions League party in Birmingham on Monday night, whilst Liverpool’s travelling supporters were hoping to give Jurgen Klopp the send-off he truly deserves. Both teams can be pleased with their contribution to an open contest but will need to exert greater control if they are to continue their respective progress next season.

Film star Tom Hanks was amongst those in attendance, and he will certainly have enjoyed the entertainment even if the game didn’t exactly follow a script. Liverpool led 3-1 until the 85th minute, but Jurgen Klopp was more than pleased with his side’s overall approach.

