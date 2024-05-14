Manchester United given green light to sign Barcelona forward in statement deal: report

Manchester United are said to have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of one of Barcelona's up-and-coming stars.

With the future of Erik ten Hag still uncertain as we approach the end of the season, new minority owners INEOS have wasted no time in sourcing out potential targets.

The Red Devils are expected to listen to offers for a whole host of players come the summer, with defender Raphael Varane already confirming his intentions to leave the club.

Barcelona are said to be willing to listen to offers for teenage forward Vitor Roque and it is Manchester United who are leading the way in their hopes to sign him.

That's according to TEAMtalk, who say the youngster is ready to move on after amassing just 13 appearances for the Catalan giants this season.

Barcelona are likely to want their money back for Roque, who arrived for €50m (£43m) in January but has found opportunities hard to come by under current boss Xavi Hernandez.

Antony, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood could all leave the club later this year which would then leave a huge gaping hole in attack for Man Utd heading into next season.

FourFourTwo understands that Roque isn't a player Manchester United are actively looking to recruit this summer.

Roque's agent, Andre Cury, has also been very outspoken on his clients desire to remain in La Liga ahead of next season.

A loan spell away from the club had been mentioned but even that is something Cury has categorically denied in recent weeks.

“To date, 10 million euros have come out of FC Barcelona’s coffers," he told RAC1. "In three or four months they have paid five and now in February they have paid five more.

"Every six months they have to pay five million until they reach 31 permanently. It is a spectacular operation for Barcelona. I wish all operations were like this.

“At the moment there is a queue of clubs that would be willing to sign Vitor Roque for 50 million and if he is a starter for Barca at 20 years old his price would be 200 million, for sure.”

“Vitor is very happy to have the opportunity to defend the Barcelona shirt. He is very good physically and mentally, and he is waiting for more minutes to prove it on the field. Xavi loves him very much and respects. He will not be loaned anywhere.”

