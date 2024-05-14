Arsenal defender to leave this summer, in worrying move for Mikel Arteta: report

By
published

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been criticised at times for lack of rotation - as proven with one star departing

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on December 02, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are set to lose a defender who is unimpressed with his lack of game time for the Gunners.

Manager Mikel Arteta has stuck with his tried-and-tested preferred line-ups this season, often failing to rest key players during busy runs of fixtures. Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, William Saliba and Declan Rice have powered on through, with Benjamin White playing with injury.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.