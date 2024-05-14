Liverpool preparing €100m move for elite Brazilian this summer: report

Liverpool are said to have enquired about a Real Madrid forward heading into the summer.

With the futures of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz relatively uncertain, FSG are hoping to sign one 23-year-old from the Spanish giants, given their impending arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

Jurgen Klopp's exit could play a part in Liverpool's transfer plans later this year but adding to their attack remains a serious priority.

WATCH | How Liverpool Have Reinvented Mo Salah To Win The Premier League

Real Madrid are set to welcome a whole host of fresh talent to the Santiago Bernabeu later this year, with Mbappe, Endrick and Alphonso Davies all arriving in the summer.

But one player who could be on his way out of Spain is Brazil international Rodrygo.

According to Sports Witness, Liverpool are prepared to pay up to €120m (£103m) for his services amid talk Salah could be on his way to Saudi Arabia.

Although a hefty fee, Mbappe's arrival could cause problems for Rodrygo and with other players also fighting to stay in the team, that could lead to a potential domino effect.

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe looks set to join Real Madrid this summer. (Image credit: PA)

Remaining coy on what it means for his future, the 23-year-old will no doubt have plenty of suitors lining up should he wish to end his stay in Spain this summer.

Recently asked what he made of Mbappe's soon-to-be arrival at the club, Rodrygo admits the decision remains out of his hands.

“I don't know about Mbappe yet," he began speaking to Spanish media.

"I think it's close because everyone says it and I trust you, but I don't know what's going on either. There are many of us. We'll see what the coach decides.”

