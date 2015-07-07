BREAKING NEWS: Juve complete Zaza swoop

Juventus have completed the €18million signing of Sassuolo striker Simone Zaza on a five-year deal.

Italy international Zaza was formerly co-owned by Juve until Sassuolo bought out the Serie A champions' share in June 2014.

However, Juve inserted a buy-back clause as part of the deal and they will pay the transfer fee instalments over the next three years.

Zaza pens a five-year contract at the Juventus Stadium and he joins fellow striker Mario Mandzukic in moving to the Turin club during the close-season.

Head coach Massimiliano Allegri - who signed a one-year contract extension on Monday - has been busy reshaping his forward line to offset the loss of Carlos Tevez, who has returned to Boca Juniors.

Zaza, who has won five international caps, impressed in Serie A last season, scoring 11 goals in 31 appearances for a Sassuolo side that finished 12th.