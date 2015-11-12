BREAKING NEWS: Kompany withdraws from Belgium squad

Belgium captain Vincent Kompany has withdrawn from the forthcoming friendlies against Italy and Spain, national team manager Marc Wilmots has announced.

On Wednesday, Wilmots sought to play down fears over the Manchester City defender's fitness after he sat out full training with his international team-mates for a second consecutive day.

But on Thursday Wilmots confirmed on his personal Twitter account that Kompany would not be available for the following day's match against Italy or next Tuesday's meeting with European champions Spain.

Anderlecht's Steven Defour will replace Kompany in the squad.

Wilmots tweeted: "Vincent Kompany leaves the squad, out for Italy and Spain. Steven Defour joined the group this afternoon."