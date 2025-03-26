Tottenham cult hero calls retirement - to avoid 'painkiller dependency'

The former Tottenham player has announced his retirement following a remarkable career

Tottenham Hotspur back row (L-R) Dele Alli, Mousa Dembele, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Hugo Lloris, Jan Vertonghen; front row (L-R) Son Heung-min, Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane, Kieran Trippier, Ben Davies during the Champions League match against Juventus at the Wembley Stadium on March 7, 2018 in London United Kingdom
Tottenham line up to face Juventus in 2018 (Image credit: Laurens Lindhout/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Tottenham hero Jan Vertongen looks set to call time on his impressive career after a string of injuries have left his body on the brink of breaking point.

The 37-year-old, now playing for Anderlecht in his native Belgium, spent eight years in North London forming a formidable partnership with compatriot Toby Alderweireld which led the Lilywhites to four consecutive top-four Premier League finishes and a Champions League final before departing for Benfica in 2020.

The Belgian made over 200 appearances for the club, establishing himself as a regular for the national side which finished third in the 2018 World Cup.

tottenham's Jan Vertonghen

Vertonghen cemented his place as a hero in North London

However, age has quickly caught up with the defender in recent years having missed 37 games for Anderlecht this season alone with respective ankle and achilles injuries.

Vertonghen has managed just four league appearances this season with the Belgian giants still firmly in the fight for European qualification this season.

Belgium's Jan Vertonghen at the 2018 World Cup

Vertonghen on international duty (Image credit: Alamy)

Speaking in a recent interview, Vertonghen confirmed his plans to retire at the end of the current season due to the aforementioned issues suffered throughout the campaign.

He told reporters: “During all these months on the sidelines, I had time to think. I quickly came to the conclusion that I would not be able to play a whole year at the level I would like. I constantly suffer from ankle pain, so the decision was rather easy to make.

“I've seen about ten specialists this year who have assured me that the pain will go away. But the pain is daily and just walking up the stadium stairs hurts.

“I have to warm up for a very long time before I can play. I take painkillers and have had several injections but I'm not a fan of this kind of shock treatment. I don't want to be dependent on painkillers.”

Jan Vertonghen

Vertonghen and Son Heung-Min

He added: "This decision was not made today. I have experienced some very difficult times and I even considered stopping in the middle of the season.”

The defender ruled out plans to go into coaching upon retiring, explaining: “I got my degree but it's not something for me. I feel like it's impossible to find a balance between family life and being a full-time coach.”

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.

