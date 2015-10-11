BREAKING NEWS: Krul blow for Newcastle as keeper ruled out for season

Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul will miss the rest of the 2015-16 Premier League season with a ruptured anterior cruciate knee ligament.

Krul sustained the injury to his right knee while on international duty for Netherlands in Saturday's 2-1 win over Kazakhstan in a Euro 2016 qualifier.

A Newcastle statement read: "Krul will now return to Tyneside for further treatment and rehabilitation and everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery.

"Following Krul's injury, Freddie Woodman has been recalled from his loan spell at Crawley Town."

It is a bitter blow for Newcastle, who have endured a torrid start to the 2015-16 campaign.

Under the leadership of Steve McClaren, they have failed to win any of their opening eight matches and sit bottom of the Premier League table with just three points, level with local rivals Sunderland.

Rob Elliot now look sets to to be McClaren’s regular starting goalkeeper, with Karl Darlow also out injured.

It is also a significant setback for Netherlands, whose Euro 2016 hopes hang by a thread.

Jeroen Zoet replaced Krul on Saturday to make his international debut and the 21-year-old looks set to gain his first start when Danny Blind's side take on Czech Republic in their must-win qualifier on Tuesday.