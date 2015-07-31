BREAKING NEWS: Lambert makes Albion switch

Rickie Lambert has ended a frustrating spell at Liverpool by joining West Brom for an undisclosed fee.

The 33-year-old striker joined Liverpool from Southampton last June, but started only seven Premier League games for his hometown club.

Lambert was widely expected to leave Anfield ahead of the new season and it was confirmed on Friday that he has signed a two-year deal with Albion.

The experienced frontman could make his debut in Friday's friendly against his former club Bristol Rovers.

Albion head coach Tony Pulis told the club's official website: "Rickie is a good, strong, solid player who is a great character, good in the dressing room and good on the pitch,

"We are very pleased to have him on board.

"He's a player of great pedigree and we look forward to integrating him into our squad."

Lambert spent his career in the lower leagues before playing an integral role in Southampton's rise from League One to the Premier League.

He scored 88 goals in just three seasons with the south-coast club before returning to Merseyside 14 months ago.

Pulis also added Hull City defender James Chester to his squad this week.