BREAKING NEWS: Leicester complete Inler signing

Leicester City have completed the signing of Napoli midfielder Gokhan Inler on a three-year deal.

The Switzerland international moves to the King Power Stadium for an undisclosed fee subject to clearance from the Premier League.

Inler brings plenty of experience with him to Leicester, having earned 84 caps for his country as well as representing Napoli in the Champions League.

Bundesliga side Schalke were also linked with the 31-year-old during the transfer window, but the former Udinese man has opted to move to England.

Inler becomes Leicester's sixth signing of the transfer window, and joins a team that have started the season with back-to-back victories.

Claudio Ranieri's side started with a 4-2 win over Sunderland, before triumphing 2-1 at West Ham on Saturday.

Inler could make his debut against Tottenham on Saturday if he is cleared in time.