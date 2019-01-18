BREAKING NEWS: Levante appeal over alleged ineligible Barcelona player rejected
Barcelona will play in the Copa del Rey's last eight after the RFEF rejected Levante's claims the Catalans used an ineligible player.
Levante's appeal against Copa del Rey elimination after alleging Barcelona used an ineligible player has been rejected by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).
