BREAKING NEWS: Liverpool bring in Caulker on loan

Liverpool have completed the signing of central defender Steven Caulker on loan from QPR until the end of the season.

Caulker spent the first half of this term with Southampton but was restricted to one Premier League start under Ronald Koeman and last featured during December's 6-1 defeat to Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

The 24-year-old, who scored on his solitary appearance for England against Sweden in November 2012, is eligible for selection when Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield on Wednesday.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is currently managing a length injury list, with senior centre-backs Dejan Lovren and Martin Skrtel on the sidelines due to hamstring problems as Mamadou Sakho and Kolo Toure return from respective cramp and knee complaints.

Caulker is a graduate of Tottenham's youth system and also represented Swansea City at Premier League level before permanent transfers to Cardiff City and QPR in consecutive years – going on to suffer relegation from the top flight with the latter two clubs.