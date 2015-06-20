BREAKING NEWS: Liverpool seal Gomez deal

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of England Under-19 defender Joe Gomez from Charlton Athletic.

The 18-year-old has penned a long-term deal at Anfield.

After breaking into the first team at Charlton last season, Gomez made 24 appearances in all competitions.

He joins James Milner, Danny Ings and Adam Bogdan as Brendan Rodgers' off-season recruits so far.

"It's a dream come true," Gomez told Liverpool's official website. "It's a bit surreal and it hasn't really hit me yet. But I'm buzzing and just excited to get started.

"The club has got great history and it's a great club, and one that I've always been following from when I was young.

"The style of football and the top players here was somewhere that I wanted to go and get better and learn, and play good football. It was an easy decision."