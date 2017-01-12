BREAKING NEWS: Madrid break Barca record with 40th game without defeat
Barcelona's 39-game unbeaten streak has been eclipsed by bitter rivals Real Madrid.
Real Madrid set a new Spanish record by going 40 matches unbeaten with a thrilling 3-3 draw at Sevilla on Thursday.
Karim Benzema scored with the final kick in a dramatic second leg of the Copa del Rey last-16 tie after Sevilla had led 3-1 with seven minutes remaining.
Benzema's last-gasp strike extended Madrid’s undefeated streak and eclipsed bitter rivals Barcelona’s run of 39 games without defeat under Luis Enrique last season.
