BREAKING NEWS: Mourinho charged by FA

Jose Mourinho has been charged by the Football Association over the conduct that led to him being sent to the stands during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with West Ham on Sunday.

Mourinho was banished from the touchline for the second time in three home Premier League matches after kicking out at a water bottle midway through the first half.

The incident occurred after Paul Pogba was booked for diving by referee Jon Moss.

Mourinho subsequently failed to complete his media duties, sending assistant Rui Faria to the post-match news conference.