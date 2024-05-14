Manchester United star set to leave the club at end of the season, in first exit confirmation under Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Manchester United have announced already that one star will leave the club this summer
Manchester United have announced defender Raphael Varane will leave the club this summer.
The 31-year-old joined the club from Real Madrid in 2021 and has made 93 appearances, scoring two goals for the Red Devils.
Out of contract in June, Varane has missed large parts of the season through injury having only started 16 Premier League games this term.
Having been announced on the club's platforms earlier today, Varane posted a candid message announcing his intentions to seek pastures new at the end of the current campaign.
“To you guys, supporters of Manchester United, it has been an amazing few years to play for this special club and wearing that shirt,” the defender said in a post on social media. “The first time I went to Old Trafford as a Man United player was insane. The atmosphere was amazing. I fell in love with the club, with the fans. You have to play for Man United to understand what that represents.
“For my kids, it’s home here. It’s going to be a special place for me, for life. When the fans to go Wembley it’s something they will remember for life. To share that moment with them was absolutely amazing.
“Despite the fact we had a difficult season, I’m very positive for the future. The new owners are coming with a clear plan and great strategy. I’ll see you at Old Trafford to say goodbye for the last game of the season and it’s going to be very emotional.”
His current salary is around £250,000 a week and his exit will provide a boost for United as they attempt to bring new faces to the club this summer.
Jarrad Branthwaite and Jean-Clair Todibo are just two names who have been linked a move to Old Trafford this summer.
Varane has missed United’s last seven matches with a muscle injury with his last outing for the club coming in the 4-3 defeat at Chelsea at the start of April.
Ten Hag's side have just two games remaining before the end of the Premier League season, with Newcastle United and Brighton to come before their FA Cup final with Manchester City.
