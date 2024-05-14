Manchester United star set to leave the club at end of the season, in first exit confirmation under Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United have announced already that one star will leave the club this summer

Manchester United have announced defender Raphael Varane will leave the club this summer.

The 31-year-old joined the club from Real Madrid in 2021 and has made 93 appearances, scoring two goals for the Red Devils.

