Quiz! Can you name the 27 footballers who have played with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Ten minutes on the clock, 27 players to guess!

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the 30 biggest-spending managers ever?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated football over the past decade and a half, winning 12 Ballons d'Or between them and a host of trophies in that time.

The Argentine and the Portuguese are approaching the end of their careers now, winding down at Al Nassr and Inter Miami respectively, although the pair continue to break records for club and country.

Hundreds of footballers have played alongside one or the other in their careers, but only a select group have been lucky enough to call both of them team-mates.

For those fortunate footballers, the memories will last forever. Definitely something to tell the grandchildren, too...

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you guess 50 answers in FFT's Big Champions League Quiz?

Quiz! Can you name FFT's 50 greatest players of all time?

Quiz! Can you name every nominee for the 2023 Ballon d'Or?