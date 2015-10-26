BREAKING NEWS: Newcastle appeal Coloccini red card

Newcastle United have appealed the red card given to captain Fabricio Coloccini during Sunday's defeat to rivals Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

A club statement read: "Newcastle United have lodged an appeal with the Football Association for the wrongful dismissal of Fabricio Coloccini during Sunday's Tyne-Wear derby match against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

"Coloccini was given a straight red card by referee Robert Madley in first half injury time following an incident involving Steven Fletcher, which resulted in the awarding of a penalty kick.

"The appeal will be heard by a Regulatory Commission tomorrow afternoon and the club will be notified of the result shortly afterwards.

"Should the dismissal stand, United's captain will miss Saturday's Barclays Premier League fixture with Stoke City at St. James' Park."