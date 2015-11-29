BREAKING NEWS: Nuno resigns from Valencia post

Valencia coach Nuno Espirito Santo has resigned after his side's 2-0 La Liga defeat at Sevilla on Sunday.

Nuno announced his decision during his post-match media conference, having watched an indisciplined Valencia get thoroughly outplayed at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Both Joao Cancelo and Javi Fuego were sent off for the visitors.

The Portuguese explained: "Before the game I spoke with the president, with the owner, Peter Lim and we have spoken after the game and we are all in agreement that the situation is not good, we all want to do the best for the club.

"It's for that reason that I have taken the decision to leave the club. It's been an honour to coach the club. I want to thank all the players I have worked with, Peter Lim and the fans."

Nuno had been under increasing pressure after Valencia's mixed start to the season.

The Mestalla outfit sit ninth in La Liga after Sunday's defeat, and their hopes of reaching the last 16 of the Champions League hang by a thread after they were beaten 2-0 by Zenit last week.