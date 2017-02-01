BREAKING NEWS: Palace loan Liverpool outcast Sakho
Crystal Palace have concluded a productive January transfer window with the loan singing of Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho.
Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has joined Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace on loan for the rest of the season.
Palace will reportedly pay a £2million loan fee and take on the France international's wages for the duration of the loan.
