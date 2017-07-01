BREAKING NEWS: PSG extend Marquinhos contract

Marquinhos has signed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, committing his future to the Ligue 1 club to 2022.

The Brazilian defender had been linked with Manchester United, Barcelona and Serie A champions Juventus, but has instead agreed a new long-term deal with Unai Emery's men.

Reports suggested Jose Mourinho was willing to spend £60million to bring Marquinhos to Old Trafford, but his future lies in Paris after penning fresh terms.

Marquinhos started 27 Ligue 1 matches for PSG last season as the club's four-year dominance of Ligue 1 was ended in stunning fashion by Leonardo Jardim's free-scoring Monaco.

PSG have already extended the contracts of striker Edinson Cavani, and Marquinhos' fellow defenders Thiago Silva and Presnel Kimpembe as they prepare for the new Ligue 1 season.

And the 23-year-old, who moved from Roma in 2013 was delighted to join the trio in agreeing a new contract.

"I have always expressed my happiness to play for Paris Saint-Germain and this contract extension is another proof of my attachment to this club," Marquinhos said.

"I feel extremely comfortable in this club and in this group of players who surround me every day. I found here a perfect setting to flourish and hope to win many titles.

"I am already looking forward to resuming the preparation of the new season with my teammates and to give the best of myself so that our team continues to make our fans proud and happy over the coming months."