BREAKING NEWS: PSG snap up Kurzawa from Monaco

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Monaco left-back Layvin Kurzawa on a five-year deal.

The 22-year-old made 39 appearances for the principality club in all competitions last season, and has been drafted in at the Parc des Princes after Lucas Digne joined Roma on loan.

Laurent Blanc confirmed the imminent switch on Wednesday, with Kurzawa travelling to the French capital for a medical, despite Monaco having apparently rejected the champions' initial approach.

The France international told PSG's official website: "I am very happy to have joined a club, and a project, as ambitious as Paris Saint-Germain.

"I will continue to progress alongside some of the best players in the world. Signing for the capital club marks a new step in my career.

"I can't wait to play my first match at the Parc des Princes, a stadium I have always loved, and help bring all the trophies we are fighting for this season to the Paris Saint-Germain fans."

PSG travel to the Stade Louis II in their next Ligue 1 fixture, though Kurzawa will be unable to feature after picking up an abductor injury in Monaco's win over Valencia on Tuesday.