BREAKING NEWS: Ramos investigated by UEFA over Ajax booking comments

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos will be investigated over comments he made following his booking during Wednesday's Champions League win at Ajax, UEFA has announced.

Making his 600th appearance for the club in Tuesday's Champions League tie, Ramos was booked late in the game for a foul on Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg.

Madrid were leading 2-1 at the time of the yellow card being shown to Ramos, who will miss the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu through suspension as a result.

Ramos appeared to initially admit he deliberately earned the booking so he could serve the ban before the quarter-finals, should three-time defending champions Madrid progress.

"Looking at the result, I'd be lying if I said I didn't force [the booking]," he told reporters after the game.

"It is not to underestimate the opponent nor to think that the series is over, but in football you have to make tough decisions."

But Ramos then backtracked on his comments in a post on social media.

"I want to make it clear that it hurts more than anyone, I have not forced the card, as I did not against Roma in my previous Champions League match," the Madrid captain wrote on Twitter.

"I will support from the stands as one more fan with the illusion of being in the quarters."