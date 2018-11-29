BREAKING NEWS: Rearranged Copa Libertadores final second leg set for Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu
River Plate and Boca Juniors will face each other in the Copa Libertadores final second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.
The rearranged Copa Libertadores final second leg will take place at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium after an attack on Boca Juniors's bus by River Plate fans in Buenos Aires caused it to be postponed.
