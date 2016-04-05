BREAKING NEWS: Ref rage lands Higuain four-match ban

Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain has been banned for four matches after his furious reaction to being sent off in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Udinese.

Higuain, who had scored a first-half equaliser at the Friuli, was shown a second yellow card in the 75th minute by referee Massimiliano Irrati for a tangle with Felipe, with Napoli already staring down the barrel of a defeat that damages their title hopes.

The Argentina striker - who has also been fined €20,000 - responded by putting his hands on Irati before turning his fury on Felipe, and had to be led from the field by several Napoli colleagues.

Higuain currently tops the European Golden Shoe race with 30 goals to his name in 31 games.

However, he will miss upcoming fixtures with Hellas Verona, Inter, Bologna and Roma as Napoli look to overturn a six-point deficit to leaders Juventus, whose 1-0 win over Empoli on Saturday was their 20th victory in 21 league games as they target a fifth straight Scudetto.