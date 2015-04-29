BREAKING NEWS: Robben out for season, Lewandowski suffers multiple injuries

Arjen Robben has been ruled out for the rest of Bayern Munich's season, while Robert Lewandowski appears set to suffer the same fate.

Bayern's injury-hit state has been in the headlines in recent weeks, with long-time club doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt quitting over claims his medical team had been blamed for the defeat to Porto in the UEFA Champions League.

Pep Guardiola's side overcame a 3-1 loss in Portugal to win 7-4 on aggregate and set up a semi-final with the head coach's former club Barcelona, but they will enter that tie without their two top scorers.

Robben tore a calf muscle in Tuesday's DFB-Pokal semi-final defeat to Borussia Dortmund, while Lewandowski suffered a fractured jaw, a broken nose and concussion in a heavy challenge with opposition goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak.