BREAKING NEWS: Rooney ruled out of West Ham clash

Louis van Gaal has ruled Wayne Rooney out of Manchester United's Premier League game against West Ham due to a "nasty" ankle injury.

United captain Rooney picked up the injury in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Leicester City, and manager Van Gaal confirmed on Friday that he has not recovered in time to face Slaven Bilic's side at Old Trafford on Saturday.

"It's a nasty injury. When we go on it’s been getting worse. We have to let him train to make the ankle stronger, that's very important," Van Gaal told MUTV on Friday.

"I cannot say [how long he's out for] because the doctor shall decide that with Wayne of course. He is training well in the rehabilitation."

The Dutchman also revealed that defender Marcos Rojo is facing a spell on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder in training on Wednesday.

Phil Jones is also out of this weekend's match, as is Ander Herrera. Jesse Lingard is fit, though, a boost Van Gaal described as "good news".