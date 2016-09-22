BREAKING NEWS: Rose pens new Tottenham deal

Danny Rose has signed a new contract that will keep him at Tottenham until 2021, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The England full-back is the latest big-name Spurs player to commit his future to the club, with Christian Eriksen, Eric Dier and Dele Alli having also penned fresh terms this month.

Rose, who has recently been sidelined by a hamstring injury, scored on his previous Premier League appearance in last month's 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

Danny: "Everyone knows that the Club is going in the right direction and I'm over the moon that I'll stay here until I'm an old man!" September 22, 2016

"It's been a great couple of weeks for the club, with Dele, Eric, Christian, Harry Winks all signing contracts," the 26-year-old England defender told the club's official website.

"Everyone knows that the club is going in the right direction and I'm over the moon that I've earned a new contract that will keep me here until I'm an old man."

The former Sunderland loanee, who moved to White Hart Lane from Leeds United in 2007, memorably netted on his top-flight debut with a stunning strike against Arsenal in 2010.

He has made 126 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring nine goals, while he also claimed a place in the 2015-16 PFA Premier League team of the year.

Mauricio Pochettino's side, who travel to Middlesbrough on Saturday, thrashed Gillingham 5-0 in the EFL Cup on Wednesday and sit third in the table.