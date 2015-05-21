BREAKING NEWS: Schmidt signs new Leverkusen deal

Ahead of the final round of Bundesliga fixtures, Bayer Leverkusen have tied coach Roger Schmidt to a new contract that runs until June 2019.

Schmidt was appointed in June of last year following a successful spell at Red Bull Salzburg, where he won a league and cup double in 2013-14.

He has been unable to enjoy the same success in Germany due to the dominance of Bayern Munich, but has ensured a third consecutive top-four finish for Leverkusen.

The former Paderborn coach also led Leverkusen to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, losing a dramatic penalty shootout to deposed Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

Schmidt will look to celebrate his new deal on Saturday's final day when Leverkusen visit Eintracht Frankfurt.