BREAKING NEWS: Schmidt signs new Leverkusen deal

Bayer Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt has signed a new deal with the club running until June 2019.
Ahead of the final round of Bundesliga fixtures, Bayer Leverkusen have tied coach Roger Schmidt to a new contract that runs until June 2019.
Schmidt was appointed in June of last year following a successful spell at Red Bull Salzburg, where he won a league and cup double in 2013-14.
He has been unable to enjoy the same success in Germany due to the dominance of Bayern Munich, but has ensured a third consecutive top-four finish for Leverkusen.
The former Paderborn coach also led Leverkusen to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, losing a dramatic penalty shootout to deposed Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.
Schmidt will look to celebrate his new deal on Saturday's final day when Leverkusen visit Eintracht Frankfurt.
