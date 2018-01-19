BREAKING NEWS: Sergi Roberto renews Barca deal until 2022
Barcelona have reached an agreement with Sergi Roberto regarding a new four-and-a-half-year contract.
Sergi Roberto has signed a contract extension which will keep him at Barcelona until 2022, the Catalan giants have announced.
The converted right-back – who initially started his career as a central midfielder – came through the youth ranks at Barca following his signing as a 14-year-old and has gone on to defy his doubters.
Roberto seemed to struggle with the weight of expectation during his early days in the Barca first-team squad and he rarely looked like becoming anything more than a rotation option.
But, following the departure of Dani Alves, Roberto has established himself as one of LaLiga's most impressive right-backs and he continues to be first choice despite the purchases of Nelson Semedo and Aleix Vidal, who appears set for the exit door this month.
