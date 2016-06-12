BREAKING NEWS: Sevilla set to replace Emery with Sampaoli

Sevilla have confirmed they are in negotiations to appoint Jorge Sampaoli as their new head coach, after Unai Emery announced his intention to leave amid strong links with the Paris-Saint Germain job.

Speculation has been rumbling on for weeks that Emery is in line to replace PSG coach Laurent Blanc, despite the Frenchman guiding the club to second successive domestic treble in 2015-16.

In a statement on Sunday, Sevilla confirmed that Emery had informed them of his desire to leave.

"Sevilla FC has received a formal communication from the lawyers of Unai Emery in which it is informed of the intention of Emery proceeding in the course of next week, to unilaterally terminate the employment relationship with Sevilla FC because of his willingness to not continue to exercise the role of coach the first team in the 2016-2017 season," the statement read.

"Once confirmed by the Basque coach his irrevocable decision to terminate his contract with Sevilla FC, the club has made contact to replace the loss of the Hondarribian.

"In this regard it is expected Jorge Sampaoli, former Chile coach, to arrive in Seville tomorrow for talks with the club."

Sampaoli enjoyed a successful spell in charge of Chile between 2012 and 2016, guiding the nation to the second round of the 2014 World Cup before leading them to their first Copa America title - on home soil - last year.

The Argentinian was heavily linked with Chelsea following Jose Mourinho's sacking in December, but the full-time job was eventually handed to outgoing Italy boss Antonio Conte.

Sampaoli will have a tough act to follow in Emery, who took over at Sevilla in January 2013 and led the club to a remarkable three successive Europa League triumphs in each of his three full seasons in charge.