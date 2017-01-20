BREAKING NEWS: Stoke complete £12million Berahino signing
Saido Berahino's transfer saga is at an end as he joined Stoke City from Premier League rivals West Brom.
Stoke City have completed the signing of West Brom striker Saido Berahino for a fee of £12million.
West Brom released a statement on Friday confirming that a deal had been agreed with their Premier League rivals and Stoke have now finalised the transfer.
Berahino has long-since been a transfer target for Mark Hughes and the Stoke boss finally has his man, with the 23-year-old signing a five-and-a-half-year deal at the bet365 Stadium.
Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes told the club's official website: "It's no secret that we have been looking to bring Saido to the club for a long time and to suggest that we are pleased to have finally concluded the deal is an understatement.
"We've signed a young English striker who has already proven his ability in the Premier League.
"After a frustrating period he's now desperately keen to reignite his career and we look forward to seeing him do that with us."
Berahino has become a peripheral figure at The Hawthorns this season and concerns over his fitness and attitude have seen him make just five appearances in all competitions this term.
The former England Under-21 international has not played for West Brom since September and on two occasions he was sent to training camps in France in a bid to boost his fitness.
Tottenham had previously been interested in a move for Berahino, but a move to White Hart Lane failed to materialise.
Berahino scored 20 goals in 45 appearances during a breakout 2014-15 campaign, but he has thus far failed to recapture that form.
