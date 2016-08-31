BREAKING NEWS: Sunderland loan Denayer

David Moyes has completed his eighth Sunderland signing of the transfer window with the loan acquisition of Manchester City defender Jason Denayer.

The 21-year-old has yet to make a senior appearance for City since graduating from their youth academy in 2014, instead being sent out on loan.

He has spent time with both Celtic and Galatasaray in the past two campaigns, winning the league and cup double during his time in Scotland.

His long wait for a Premier League appearance looks set to be over, though, with his season-long move to the Stadium of Light.

Denayer is the second new arrival on Wednesday following Didier Ndong's transfer from Ligue 1 club Lorient.

The Belgium international is the fifth defender acquired by Moyes since replacing Sam Allardyce, following Paddy McNair, Donald Love, Javier Manquillo and Papy Djilobodji arriving ahead of him.