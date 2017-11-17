Sunderland target Coleman steps down as Wales manager

Chris Coleman has resigned from his position as Wales manager amid speculation he is set to take over at Championship club Sunderland.

Coleman's reputation sky-rocketed after leading Wales - previously without a major tournament appearance since 1958 - to the Euro 2016 semi-finals, but he was unable to follow that up with qualification for next year's World Cup in Russia.

Wales were beaten by Republic of Ireland in their crucial final match of the qualifying campaign, and subsequent friendlies against France and Panama have proven to be Coleman's last matches in charge.

Sunderland, who are bottom of England's second tier following their relegation from the Premier League last season, have been without a manager since sacking Simon Grayson in October.

Football Association of Wales (FAW) chief executive Jonathan Ford added fuel to talk that Coleman will become Sunderland boss by confirming the 47-year-old's intention to return to club management.

"We are extremely disappointed to see Chris' tenure as Wales manager come to an end," Ford said of the former Fulham, Coventry City and Real Sociedad coach.

"The FAW and Wales as a nation will be eternally grateful for the job he has done over the last six years as national team manager, from travelling the length and breadth of Wales outside of the media spotlight to talk to players and supporters, to guiding us to the semi-finals of the European Championships.

"We wish Chris the very best of luck for the future as he returns to club management, a desire for which he has always been honest and open about."

Coleman would be the Black Cats' fifth permanent manager since March 2015.