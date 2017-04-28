BREAKING NEWS: Tottenham to move to Wembley for 2017-18
Tottenham will play their home games at Wembley for the duration of the 2017-18 season while construction is completed on a new stadium at White Hart Lane, the Premier League club have confirmed.
