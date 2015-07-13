BREAKING NEWS: United complete Schweinsteiger signing

Manchester United have completed the signing of Germany international Bastian Schweinsteiger from Bayern Munich on a three-year deal.

On Saturday, both clubs revealed a deal had been agreed and on Monday the midfielder's move to United was confirmed in a huge coup for the Premier League side.

Schweinsteiger, 30, heads to Old Trafford after a trophy-laden spell at Bayern, where he started as a youth player in 1998.

He was reported to have told the Bundesliga giants he would not extend his stay beyond the end of his contract, which had just one more season to run.

Memphis Depay and Matteo Darmian have so far joined Louis van Gaal's side during the transfer window, and the signing of Schweinsteiger is another huge statement of intent, with more big names expected to follow.

The 111-cap international has won eight Bundesliga titles - one of which came under Van Gaal in 2010 - and the UEFA Champions League, while he was also a World Cup winner in 2014.

United finished fourth in the Premier League last season, but they will hope that the additions of Schweinsteiger, Darmian and Depay can propel them to an even better 2015-16 campaign.