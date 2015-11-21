BREAKING NEWS: Vardy equals Van Nistelrooy record

Jamie Vardy has equalled Ruud van Nistelrooy's record of scoring in 10 successive Premier League games after netting in Leicester City's match at Newcastle United on Saturday.

A hip injury meant the England striker was a doubt coming into the contest but, having been passed fit, he showed his predatory instincts once more by cutting inside Moussa Sissoko and firing low past goalkeeper Rob Elliot in first-half stoppage time.

Van Nistelrooy scored in 10 consecutive games for Manchester United in 2003 and took to social media on Friday to wish Vardy good luck.

"Records are there to be broken... go on @vardy7, all the best and good luck," he tweeted.

Vardy has now scored 13 league goals this season.