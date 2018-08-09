BREAKING NEWS: Vardy signs four-year Leicester contract

Jamie Vardy has committed his future to Leicester City by signing a new four-year contract, the club have announced.

Vardy has developed into one of the most dangerous goalscorers in the Premier League, hitting the net 20 times in the 2017-18 season.

The 31-year-old has scored 88 goals in all competitions for Leicester City, his haul of 24 helping the club to an unlikely Premier League title triumph in 2015-16.

And the England international, previously linked with a move to Arsenal, has now signed a deal that will take him through to 2022.

"Everybody knows how I feel about playing for this football club and it's a great feeling to know that I can look forward to another four years as a Leicester City player," Vardy told Leicester's official website.

"The journey that me, the team and the club have been on in the past few years has been incredible. Going into the new season, it's an exciting time for Leicester City and I'm delighted to be part of it."

Vardy broke Ruud van Nistelrooy's record of scoring in 10 consecutive Premier League games when he scored in an 11th straight match against Manchester United during Leicester's run to the title.

He then helped Leicester to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League in the following season.

Vardy was a part of England's squad at the 2018 World Cup, although he did not score in four appearances as Gareth Southgate's side finished fourth.

The former Fleetwood Town striker has seven goals in 26 appearances for the Three Lions.