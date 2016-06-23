BREAKING NEWS: Vardy to stay at Leicester after agreeing new contract

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has signed a new four-year contract with the Premier League champions, ending speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal.

A statement on the club's official website confirmed: "Leicester City have agreed with the representatives of Jamie Vardy to extend the England international's contract with the Premier League champions for a further four years.

"Both parties hope that this announcement will end recent speculation regarding Jamie's future and confirm his long term commitment to Leicester City.

"Jamie will continue to focus all of his efforts on trying to achieve success with the England team at the European Championships in France.

"There will be no further comment from either the club or the player on this matter until the conclusion of the tournament."