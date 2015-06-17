BREAKING NEWS: Villa sign Richards

Aston Villa have signed ex-Manchester City defender Micah Richards on a four-year deal.

The England international spent last season on loan at Fiorentina, where he made 19 appearances in all competitions, before being released by City.

Richards, a Premier League and FA Cup winner at the Etihad Stadium, will officially join Villa on a free transfer at the end of the month when his contract at City expires.

The defender has made 13 appearances for England, the most recent of which came in a friendly against Netherlands in February 2012.

"I'm really pleased to get Micah on board and I'm sure he will prove to be an excellent signing for the football club," Villa boss Tim Sherwood told the club's official website.