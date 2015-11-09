BREAKING NEWS: West Ham dealt Payet injury blow

West Ham's Dimitri Payet has been ruled out of action for up to three months after sustaining an ankle injury in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Everton.

Payet went to ground clutching his left leg after a strong challenge from James McCarthy five minutes into the second half at Upton Park and was replaced by Enner Valencia.

"West Ham United can confirm that midfielder Dimitri Payet suffered an injury to his left ankle during Saturday's game with Everton," read a statement from the club.

"The France international had a scan on Sunday and after a consultation with a specialist on Monday, it is likely that he will be ruled out of action for three months.

"Payet picked up the injury following a collision with Everton midfielder James McCarthy and was forced to leave the field early in the second half.

"Meanwhile, Enner Valencia's ankle injury will be assessed by a specialist early next week and whufc.com will bring a further update on his fitness then."

The former Marseille man has been fine form since moving to the Premier League, scoring five goals and assisting three more, helping West Ham to sixth in the table.